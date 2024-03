The White Sox designated Peralta for assignment Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After being moved off the 40-man roster, Peralta will now be subject to the waiver process if the White Sox aren't able to find a team willing to trade for the right-handed reliever. Peralta covered 20 innings out of the Chicago bullpen in 2023, logging a 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB.