The Mariners claimed Peralta off waivers from the White Sox on Tuesday.
Peralta notched a 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 20 innings out of the White Sox' bullpen last season. He does have options remaining, and it's not clear at this point whether the Mariners plan to add him to their bullpen immediately or send him to Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
White Sox's Sammy Peralta: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Sammy Peralta: Cut from major-league camp•
-
White Sox's Sammy Peralta: Back in majors•
-
White Sox's Sammy Peralta: Sent to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Sammy Peralta: Summoned to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Sammy Peralta: Optioned to Triple-A•