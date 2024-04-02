The Mariners claimed Peralta off waivers from the White Sox on Tuesday.

Peralta notched a 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 20 innings out of the White Sox' bullpen last season. He does have options remaining, and it's not clear at this point whether the Mariners plan to add him to their bullpen immediately or send him to Triple-A Tacoma.