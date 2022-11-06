The White Sox exercised Anderson's (hand) $12.5 million team option for 2023 on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Even though Anderson was limited to just 79 games in 2022 due to a pair of trips to the injured list, the two-time All-Star is still viewed as a core piece for the White Sox. The team's decision to keep him aboard for 2023 thus comes as no surprise, and barring a dramatic downturn in performance, Anderson will most likely stick around with Chicago through the 2024 season, when he can be brought back on a cost-effective $14 million team option. Since the start of the 2019 campaign, Anderson's .309 batting average ranks third in the majors among players with at least 1,000 plate appearances.