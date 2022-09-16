Anderson said he has started swinging and fielding grounders, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson also said that he doesn't know when exactly he will return or whether or not he'll need to rehab in the minors. His main concern seems to be returning to full strength so he can be of use when he does return.
