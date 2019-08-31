White Sox's Welington Castillo: Pops pinch-hit homer
Castillo hit a three-run homer as a pinch hitter in a 10-7 loss to Atlanta on Friday.
With the White Sox down 6-2 in the seventh inning, Castillo closed the gap to one by driving a Luke Jackson fastball over the fence in left field, but it was as close as Chicago would get. Castillo has started only three of the last 11 games, and while the veteran catcher does have eight homers in 59 games this season, his .648 OPS will likely keep him stuck to the bench on most nights.
