Castillo signed a one-year minor-league deal with the Nationals on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Castillo will earn $950,000 if he makes the big-league roster. The veteran backstop signed a similar deal with the Nationals last offseason but wound up opting out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He owns a respectable .254/.313/.426 slash line over his decade-long big-league career but may not be suited for anything other than backup duties at this point, as his .209/.267/.417 line for the White Sox in 2019 suggests.
