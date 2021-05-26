Castillo (shoulder) has appeared in five games this season for Triple-A Rochester, going 3-for-11 with seven walks and an RBI.

Castillo is healthy again after he was slowed during the Nationals' big-league spring training due to a shoulder issue. The injury took him out of the running for a spot on the Opening Day roster for the big club, and the 34-year-old will likely have to wait for an injury to either Yan Gomes or Alex Avila before he receives consideration for a call-up.