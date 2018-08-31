Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and stolen base Thursday against the Red Sox.

Sanchez reached base on three singles, but only came around to score on one occasion. He also managed to steal his 12th base of the season, though he has displayed subpar efficiency by getting thrown out six times in 19 attempts. That's only worsened in August, as he is now 2-for-6 in stolen base attempts for the month.

