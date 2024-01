Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez, 31, spent the duration of the 2023 season at Triple-A Gwinnett in Atlanta's organization, producing a .731 OPS in 117 contests. He's probably headed to Triple-A Syracuse to start 2024, where he'll provide the Mets with some veteran infielder depth.