Sanchez was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Thursday.
Sanchez lost out on playing time late in his stint with the Red Sox and was ultimately designated for assignment Tuesday. He hit just .108 with two RBI and a run over 14 games with Boston to begin the year and will likely report to Triple-A Syracuse after being claimed by the Mets.
