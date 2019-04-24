White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of lineup
Sanchez is not starting Wednesday against the Orioles.
After starting the season 1-for-24 at the plate, Sanchez has hit .351 over his last 12 games. Jose Rondon will get the start at second base
