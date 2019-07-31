Sanchez went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run Wednesday in the White Sox's 5-2 loss to the Mets in 11 innings.

Sanchez has been productive over his last five games with a 6-for-16 showing at the plate to go with two steals and four runs, but the 27-year-old's overall profile still leaves much to be desired for fantasy purposes. His dearth of power in particular is a major hindrance to his value, especially during a season where home-run production has risen to unforeseen levels. Sanchez has left the yard just twice in 339 plate appearances.