The White Sox optioned DeLoach to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

DeLoach was one of seven players dispatched to minor-league camp in the White Sox's latest round of roster cuts. The 24-year-old outfielder -- whom the White Sox acquired from the Mariners in February -- spent the entire 2023 campaign with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, slashing .286/.387/.481 with 23 home runs and eight stolen bases across 623 plate appearances.