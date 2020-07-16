Collins went 1-for-2 with a home run in Wednesday's intrasquad game.
Collins launched his second home run during summer camp and continues to show the impact bat seen in spring training, when the catching prospect hit a pair of homers and drove in six runs. "His pedigree tells us that's what he's going to do, and he's getting better at it," third-base coach Nick Capra told Scott Merkin of MLB.com of Collins' power. "Obviously, he has a ways to go, but he has some pop in his bat and a good idea what he's doing at the plate." Collins hit 19 home runs, slugged .548 and had a .403 on-base percentage at Triple-A Charlotte in 2019. He'll serve as the White Sox's third catcher in 2020.
