The Guardians designated Collins for assignment Monday.

Collins will cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to Eric Haase, who was claimed off waivers from the Tigers and will replace Collins as the No. 2 catcher behind Bo Naylor. During his abbreviated stay with the Guardians, Collins appeared in two games and went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks. Collins will likely report back to Triple-A Columbus if he clears waivers.