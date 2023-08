Collins was promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Collins will join a major-league roster for the first time this season. In the majors last year, the catcher hit .155 with a 38 percent strikeout rate in 36 games split between the Blue Jays and Pirates. In Triple-A Columbus this season, he is slashing .255/.364/.437. He will fill in for Cam Gallagher, who heads to the 7-day injured list.