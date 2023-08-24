Collins cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Collins can elect free agency if he wants, but if he accepts the outright assignment he'll stick around in the Guardians organization as catching depth. The veteran backstop lost his roster spot earlier this week when the club claimed Eric Haase off waivers.
