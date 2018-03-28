Lamb was released by the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lamb has yet to make it to the majors, and his results at Triple-A have been far from promising. Over the previous two seasons with Triple-A Charlotte, the 27-year-old has posted a 6.06 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 104:62 K:BB across 120.1 innings of work. He'll look to sign elsewhere, though he won't be anything more than an organizational depth piece.

