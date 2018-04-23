Rockies' Will Lamb: Signs with Rockies' organization
Lamb agreed to a minor-league contract with Colorado, Baseball America reports.
The southpaw has never seen MLB action, and he struggled to a 7.46 ERA in 35.0 innings pitched at Triple-A last season. Lamb's a former third-rounder, but unless he shows massive improvement of his control, it's unlikely he will see the majors anytime soon.
