Lamb agreed to a minor-league contract with Colorado, Baseball America reports.

The southpaw has never seen MLB action, and he struggled to a 7.46 ERA in 35.0 innings pitched at Triple-A last season. Lamb's a former third-rounder, but unless he shows massive improvement of his control, it's unlikely he will see the majors anytime soon.

