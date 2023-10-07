Rios (shoulder) elected to become a free agent Friday.
Rios had the option of getting an early start to free agency after the Athletics outrighted him off their 40-man roster Wednesday. The 30-year-old reliever was lit up for seven earned runs in just 1.2 major-league innings (three appearances) this season and is recovering from July surgery for a branch aneurysm in his right shoulder.
