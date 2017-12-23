Yankees' Antonio Cabello: Agrees to terms with Yankees
Cabello signed with the Yankees on Saturday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Cabello was listed as the No. 8 eight prospect within the international pool according the MLB pipeline, partially due to the versatility and athleticism that he's demonstrated in being able to play multiple positions. Although he's been known as a catcher, the 17-year-old can also take the field as a second baseman or center fielder. Cabello boasts a strong ability to block balls and has a plus arm when it comes to throwing out runners. He does have work to do in order to get better on the offensive side, but he will have time to get his batting up to par during the next couple years within the Yankees' system.
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...