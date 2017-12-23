Yankees' Antonio Cabello: Agrees to terms with Yankees

Cabello signed with the Yankees on Saturday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Cabello was listed as the No. 8 eight prospect within the international pool according the MLB pipeline, partially due to the versatility and athleticism that he's demonstrated in being able to play multiple positions. Although he's been known as a catcher, the 17-year-old can also take the field as a second baseman or center fielder. Cabello boasts a strong ability to block balls and has a plus arm when it comes to throwing out runners. He does have work to do in order to get better on the offensive side, but he will have time to get his batting up to par during the next couple years within the Yankees' system.