Wells is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Wells will head to the bench for the fifth time in eight games, with four of those absences coming with the opposition bringing left-handed pitchers to the hill. Though the Yankees seem to be opting for a platoon at catcher between the lefty-hitting Wells and the righty-hitting Jose Trevino, it's possible that Wells moves into a pure backup role or is optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he's unable to get going at the plate anytime soon. Wells has mustered a lowly .347 OPS through his first 13 games of the season.