Wells went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Wells got the Yankees on the board in the third inning, leading off the frame with a 414-foot blast off Dean Kremer, his first of the season. The 24-year-old Wells has started to turn things around at the plate -- he's now 7-for-16 with three extra-base hits in his last four games after going 0-for-21 in his previous nine contests. Wells is now slashing .196/.338/.294 with seven runs scored and three RBI through 65 plate appearances this season while sharing catching duties with Jose Trevino.