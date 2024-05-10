Wells is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

The lefty catcher will not start against Tampa Bay while Jose Trevino catches and bats eigth. Wells has started four of the last seven matchups behind home plate for the Yankees, but it appears him and Trevino have gotten to an almost even timeshare, especially as Wells has struggled to get the bat going with a slash line of .190/.321/.302 on the season.