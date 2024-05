Wells is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's outing against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The 24-year-old catcher will watch from the dugout as Jose Trevino gets his second start in a row behind the plate against the White Sox. Wells is slashing .197/.308/.303 with four RBI and a 13:11 BB:K through 91 plate appearances in his second major-league season.