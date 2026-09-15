Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against Minnesota in an 8-3 win Monday.

Wells struck out twice over his first three plate appearances but ended on a high note with a solo shot to right field in the ninth inning. The long ball was his second in as many days following an 11-game span without any extra-base hits. Despite the mini power surge, the backstop has also struck out four times across those two games and is batting a meager .074 (2-for-27) across his past nine contests. It's been a tough campaign for Wells, as he's notched an ugly .180/.278/.315 slash line through 115 games.