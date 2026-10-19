Wells said earlier this month that he believes "the culmination of multiple blows to the head" affected his production in the first half, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Wells took a foul tip to the mask April 23 and another one two weeks after that. While he was able to pass concussion testing, the catcher had symptoms and eventually landed on the 10-day injured list in early June with cervical headaches. Wells felt healthy after returning and had a .787 OPS with eight home runs after the All-Star break (as compared to a .504 OPS and six home runs in the first half). The 27-year-old is currently slated to open the 2027 campaign as the Yankees' top catcher, though it's possible the team seeks help from outside the organization.