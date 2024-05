Wells is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

With a .954 OPS in 11 games dating back to April 24, Wells is beginning to earn himself a larger portion of the work behind the plate, but he'll still be part of a timeshare with Jose Trevino. The Yankees will turn to Trevino to handle catching duties in Wednesday's contest, but expect Wells to return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale.