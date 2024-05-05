Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After sitting against Tigers right-hander Casey Mize in Saturday's 5-3 win, the lefty-hitting Wells will remain on the bench Sunday with southpaw Tarik Skubal on the hill for Detroit. The Yankees may be opting for more of a timeshare at catcher between Wells and the right-handed-hitting Jose Trevino rather than a true platoon, given that Trevino has been the better performer of the two this season. Trevino heads into Sunday's game with a .719 OPS, more than 100 points higher than Wells' mark (.592).