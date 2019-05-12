Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Seeing steady action
Maybin will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Clint Frazier's (ankle) return from the 10-day injured list May 6 hasn't proven too costly for Maybin, who will start for the fifth time in seven games during that span. It's expected to get more crowded in the outfield as soon as Monday's game against the Orioles, however. Aaron Hicks (back) expects to return from the 10-day injured list for the series opener, meaning that one of Maybin or Mike Tauchman will likely shift to a fourth-outfield role or work in a timeshare alongside Frazier and Hicks. For his part, Maybin has made a decent case to stick in the lineup regularly with an .821 OPS and two stolen bases in 41 plate appearances with the Yankees.
