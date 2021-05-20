Maybin went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

Maybin reached on a wild pitch after he struck out in the ninth inning. He stole second base and advanced to third on another wild pitch, but he couldn't come around to score. The 34-year-old outfielder has a .247/.307/384 slash line with one home run, seven RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in 32 games between the Cubs and Tigers last year. Maybin could be in line for regular playing time as the Mets deal with a bevy of injuries.