Maybin re-signed Sunday with the Cubs on a minor-league deal and will report to the team's alternate training site, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Maybin's willingness to rejoin the Cubs one day after being released likely indicates that he'll be the organization's top option for a call-up in the event the big club needs an extra outfielder at any point. For now, the Cubs will carry only one reserve outfielder (Jake Marisnick) on the 26-man roster, though everyday third baseman Kris Bryant is capable of playing either corner spot as needed.