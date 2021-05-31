The Mets designated Maybin for assignment Monday.
Maybin will cede his spot on the 40-man and 26-man active roster to fellow outfielder Mason Williams, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. The Mets are likely hoping that Williams can offer more production as a fill-in option in a banged-up outfield than Maybin, who went 1-for-28 with 12 strikeouts over nine games. The 34-year-old Maybin will most likely clear waivers, but expect him to elect free agency rather than reporting to Triple-A.