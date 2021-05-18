Maybin was traded from the Cubs to the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Maybin has been stuck in the minors so far this season, hitting .103/.186/.205 through 10 Triple-A games. He'll remain at that level for now with his new organization, but the Mets may need him soon, as they're in the middle of an injury crisis. Maybin produced a 127 wRC+ for the Yankees in 2019 but otherwise hasn't finished with a wRC+ north of 88 since 2016, so he's unlikely to provide much fantasy value if and when he gets a call-up.