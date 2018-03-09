Green will start transitioning back to the bullpen according to manager Aaron Boone, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.

Boone made it sound as if Green was never really in consideration for a spot in the rotation, which makes sense when you factor in his success in 2017 and the strength of the team's starting arms. Last season, Green posted a 1.61 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with a 103:17 K:BB in 69 innings as a multi-inning weapon. Expect a similar workload for the 26-year-old in 2018.