Green walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Mariners.

He needed 25 pitches (16 strikes) to get the job done, but Green is now 2-for-2 in converting save chances this season with a 3.18 ERA and 4:2 K:BB through 5.1 innings. The veteran right-hander's time as Toronto's closer is likely running short though, as Jordan Romano (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.