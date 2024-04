Green was unavailable for Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees due to shoulder soreness, but manager John Schneider hopes the right-hander will be good to go Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Green's pop-up injury hindered him from entering the game, where the Blue Jays could have used some relief help as they allowed five runs in four innings after starting pitcher Kevin Gausman exited. The veteran reliever could be ready to pitch Friday as Toronto takes on the Padres in San Diego.