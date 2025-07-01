Green walked one batter in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his fifth hold of the season during Monday's win over the Yankees.

The veteran righty got the final two outs in the eighth inning before handing the ball off to closer Jeff Hoffman for the ninth. It was Green's first hold since May 22 as his exposure to high-leverage spots has been limited, and he wrapped up June with a 4.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. With Yimi Garcia (shoulder) set to return this week, Green will likely remain in a middle-relief role rather than being part of Toronto's regular setup crew.