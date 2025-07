The Blue Jays designated Green for assignment Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Green will end up as the odd man out of a spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in Toronto following the acquisition of Seranthony Dominguez from Baltimore on Tuesday. Green has regressed considerably from last season, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.41 WHIP alongside a 34:13 K:BB through 42.2 innings.