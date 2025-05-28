Green (1-1) took the loss in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Texas after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk in one inning. He struck out one.

Although it was a non-save situation, Green was unable to keep the game tied in a high-leverage spot. It's still been a strong month for the veteran right-hander, who owns a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 10.1 innings in May. The Blue Jays have displayed continued trust in Jeff Hoffman as their closer while he works through his struggles, but they may have to rely more heavily on Green in high-leverage situations until Yimi Garcia (shoulder) returns to the fold.