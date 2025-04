Green retired the only batter he faced Friday to record his second hold of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.

The right-hander got the final out of the seventh inning, getting Ben Williamson to ground out with a runner in scoring position. Green has had an effective start to the season, posting a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB through 8.2 innings.