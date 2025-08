The Blue Jays released Green on Monday.

Green passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, and he now has the ability to latch on with another organization. The veteran right-hander holds an uninspiring 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB through 42.2 innings this season, but he should get another opportunity soon with a team in need of relief help.