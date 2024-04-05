Green picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Yankees, working around two hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Yankees made things interesting with a couple of two-out base hits in the ninth, but Green would ultimately retire Alex Verdugo on a fly ball to the warning track to earn his first save since 2022. The 32-year-old right-hander is part of a closing committee with Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza while Jordan Romano (elbow) is sidelined. Green pitched 12 innings with Toronto last year, going 3-0 with two holds and a 5.25 ERA.