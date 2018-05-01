Hale signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday.

Hale originally signed a minor-league contract with New York back in January, but then went to the Twins after being designated for assignment. Following that brief stint with Minnesota, he'll return to the Yankees to act as an organizational depth piece with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

