Hale (0-2) gave up one run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts in three innings in a loss versus Miami on Thursday.

Hale made a spot start when Vince Velasquez (finger) was scratched shortly before first pitch. The 33-year-old Hale did alright on short notice, with his only mistake being a third-inning solo home run by Miguel Rojas. The right-hander didn't get any help from Philadelphia's offense. Hale owns a 4.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season, primarily as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. He's given up four homers in 12 outings.