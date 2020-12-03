site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' David Hale: Avoids arbitration with Phillies
Hale agreed to a one-year deal with the Phillies on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration.
The 33-year-old righty logged a 3.71 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 17 innings last season. He is a groundball pitcher (50.9 career GB%) who is primarily deployed in the middle innings.
