site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-harrison-bader-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bader is absent from the Yankees' lineup Friday in Cincinnati.
It would appear to be a routine day off for Bader, who has started 14 of 17 since returning from the injured list. Aaron Hicks is in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read