Yankees' Jake Bauers: Acquired by Yankees
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bauers was traded from the Reds to the Yankees on Friday in exchange for cash.
Once a top prospect in the Rays system, Bauers has never had success in the majors (career .213 hitter) and was hitting .135/.276/.271 with three home runs in 29 games at Triple-A.
