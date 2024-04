Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

The Yankees selected Cousins' contract from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week, and he allowed one earned run with a 4:3 K:BB over three innings during his brief time in the majors. The 29-year-old could rejoin the big club later in the season as bullpen depth is needed.