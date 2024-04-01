The Yankees selected Cousins' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Cousins was acquired via trade from the White Sox on Sunday and will immediately be added to the major-league roster. The 29-year-old struggled in 2023 during his brief time in the majors and dealt with shoulder issues, but he posted a 2.70 ERA and 65:27 K:BB over 43.1 relief innings with the Brewers from 2021-22. Cousins will be used in low-leverage spots initially.
